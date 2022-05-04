ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

For Sale! This 1898 Built Home In Owatonna Is Simply Breathtaking!

By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not often that I come across a home for sale online that simply knocks the air right out of me. This home in Owatonna, built-in 1898, is for sale and is simply breathtaking to look...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Owatonna

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

A Midwest Home Inspired by ‘Friends’ is On the Market [GALLERY]

If you've ever dreamed of living in Monica's apartment, this might be the closest you'll ever get!. A listing on Zillow from Dayton, Ohio is getting quite a bit of attention this week! The small white home at 1535 Barney Ave looks pretty unassuming, but there's one little detail that may catch your eye: a purple door with a yellow frame around the peephole. Open that door, and you'll be transported to the world of Friends!
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Owatonna, MN
Business
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Families in 125 Years for Owatonna Business

The 125th-anniversary celebration of the Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna will feature free food and celebrity appearances on Thursday, May 5. Steele County Pork Producers will be grilling up their popular pork burgers from 11 am to 1 pm. Ice cream sandwiches will be served. Award-winner Twin Cities sportscaster Joe Schmit will speak at 1 pm. Local writer/storyteller/humorist All Batt will speak at 3 pm. There is no charge and no tickets are needed.
OWATONNA, MN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Built Home#Era Gillespie Real Estate
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
Fun 104.3

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Road Closures Planned Around Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
Power 96

Why Was Faribault’s Chef Jeff ‘Ambushed’ & ‘Threatened’ With Dog Food?

Things are getting hot in the kitchen! Faribault's famous Chef Jeff recently was leaving a training session, getting ready for his in-ring wrestling debut next week, when he was ambushed by Midwest All-Star Wrestling's Tag Team, The Bad Role Models, and their manager So Fresh. It was a close call for Chef LaBeau, as he was staring at a large can of Purina that was about to be opened up!
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

$7 Million Penthouse In Downtown Minneapolis Is Going Back On The Market

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market. Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million. Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis. The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) “Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) The property is currently listed as “coming soon.” (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy