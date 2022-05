An Iowa woman was charged with meth and marijuana possession after a traffic stop and a reported skirmish with officers. Police stopped 45-year-old Jennifer Knerr of Brighton Iowa on Mormon Trek Boulevard at around 5:45 pm Sunday afternoon because the Pontiac she was operating had no plates on it. During contact, Knerr reportedly made furtive movements inside the vehicle trying to hide things. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, and she was asked out of the vehicle.

