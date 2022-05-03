ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Sahara and Maryland, police say

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD said that they received a call of a crash near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that the crash was between a motorcycle and a Nissan...

#notnice
4d ago

Considering so many motorcyclists feel it’s acceptable to split lanes and put not only their life in jeopardy but others on the road…what can they expect.

