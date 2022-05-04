ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

For Sale! This 1898 Built Home In Owatonna Is Simply Breathtaking!

By Paul Shea
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not often that I come across a home for sale online that simply knocks the air right out of me. This home in Owatonna, built-in 1898, is for sale and is simply breathtaking to look...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core. One thing I love is hanging out on Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook. It posts homes that are "unique" from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and all over the United States. Unfortunately, I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry right now. A house that is for sale by owner just popped up on Zillow.com at 141 E. Hoehn St. in Carlinville, Illinois that is giving me a huge swing of emotions. One photo makes me happy that there is a home that has been well-kept and then I shudder in fear when I see the face. The freaky, spooky, terrifying face of a human monster.
CARLINVILLE, IL
KDHL AM 920

Three Families in 125 Years for Owatonna Business

The 125th-anniversary celebration of the Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna will feature free food and celebrity appearances on Thursday, May 5. Steele County Pork Producers will be grilling up their popular pork burgers from 11 am to 1 pm. Ice cream sandwiches will be served. Award-winner Twin Cities sportscaster Joe Schmit will speak at 1 pm. Local writer/storyteller/humorist All Batt will speak at 3 pm. There is no charge and no tickets are needed.
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Owatonna, MN
Business
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Built Home#Era Gillespie Real Estate
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
KDHL AM 920

New Graceful Swan Boats Hitting Minnesota Lakes this Summer

We're slowly but surely coming up on summertime and all of our fun summer plans! Something that a lot of Minnesotans like to do with their summer is spending it on the water. That could be on a pontoon, on a kayak, swimming, etc. There are all sorts of options. And there's actually a new option that you can try out at a Minnesota lake this summer: swan boats.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
Fun 104.3

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Man Shares Survival Story After Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. Almost a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Road Closures Planned Around Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Why Was Faribault’s Chef Jeff ‘Ambushed’ & ‘Threatened’ With Dog Food?

Things are getting hot in the kitchen! Faribault's famous Chef Jeff recently was leaving a training session, getting ready for his in-ring wrestling debut next week, when he was ambushed by Midwest All-Star Wrestling's Tag Team, The Bad Role Models, and their manager So Fresh. It was a close call for Chef LaBeau, as he was staring at a large can of Purina that was about to be opened up!
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy