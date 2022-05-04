ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2022 season

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pI9La_0fSB1MRF00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten will surely be part of the College Football Playoff conversation this upcoming season, and part of that is due to the numerous high-level signal callers in this league.

Spring ball is in the books and teams are turning their focus to the 2022 season that is only a few months away. As part of that, we at Spartans Wire are turning our focus to the upcoming campaign and looking at how each team’s projected quarterback ranks.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

14. Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBQ2v_0fSB1MRF00
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Wimsatt will enter his upcoming fall looking to take over the starting quarterback role for the Scarlet Knights. Wimsatt was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school and could have a very bright future with Rutgers but for now, the potential first-year starter is last on our list until he proves he can hang in the Big Ten.

13. Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4kzU_0fSB1MRF00
Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Hilinski is the expected starter for the Wildcats, a program that is looking for a bounce-back season in 2022. Hilinski appeared in nine games for Northwestern last season after transferring from South Carolina, but wasn’t particularly impressive with a completion percentage of 54 percent and throwing more interceptions than touchdowns (four to three). He’s also reportedly needing to fight off redshirt freshman Brendan Sullivan for starting gig so it’s understandable why he falls near the bottom of our rankings.

12. Tommy DeVito (Illinois)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhCkr_0fSB1MRF00
Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois welcomes in a transfer to most likely take over as the Fighting Illini’s starting quarterback this fall. Tommy DeVito comes to Illinois from Syracuse, where he started 18 games across the past three seasons. He posses the ability to run as well and could bring some life to the Fighting Illini offense this fall.

11. Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EmkT_0fSB1MRF00
Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Indiana also welcomes in a transfer who is believed to take over as the starting quarterback. Connor Bazelak joined the Hoosiers’ program this offseason, coming from Missouri. Bazelak earned Co-Freshman of the Year in the SEC in 2020 but didn’t experience the same kind of success this past year, causing him to head to Indiana.

10. Spencer Petras (Iowa)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43O6NU_0fSB1MRF00
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Spencer Petras is back for another season under center for Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to return to the Big Ten Championship game. Petras isn’t the most overwhelming quarterback in the league but with some improvement can be the perfect game manager for the Hawkeyes to get back to Indy this year.

9. Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ya2Sr_0fSB1MRF00
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Like Petras, Tanner Morgan is the stereotypical game manager for the Golden Gophers’ run-heavy offense. Morgan is higher than Petras in our rankings, however, due to his much larger pool of experience as Morgan has appeared in 42 games and thrown for more than 8,000 yards in his career.

8. Sean Clifford (Penn State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpf5h_0fSB1MRF00
Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

The last of our middle-tier game managers is Sean Clifford of Penn State. Clifford has been overall solid for the Nittany Lions with a career 141.5 passer rating and 62-to-24 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio. But Penn State needs more than just solid to live up to their annual high preseason expectations.

7. Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qszt7_0fSB1MRF00
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Some would have Taulia Tagovailoa higher in these rankings, but his inconsistency against top competition is what holds me back from having him in the upper tier. Tagovailoa threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season but also struggled against the tougher competition with 10 interceptions in his five toughest games (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan State). We’ll see how he fares against the Big Ten’s top teams this upcoming season.

6. Casey Thompson (Nebraska)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHYe8_0fSB1MRF00
Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson is the last and highest-ranked of our transfer quarterbacks, with the Cornhusker expected to be an upgrade this year at that position. Thompson appeared in all 12 games for the Longhorns last year and put up solid numbers with more than 2,000 passing yards and 28 total touchdowns. We’ll see if he can be Scott Frost’s savior this year.

5. Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejg2f_0fSB1MRF00
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

So this might be a little high for Graham Mertz but I’m anticipating a bounce-back season for the former four-star prospect. Mertz has the tools to be the perfect Badgers quarterback and I’m projecting he elevates his game to a level that puts Wisconsin back into the driver’s seat of the Big Ten West Division this fall.

4. Cade McNamara / J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liitZ_0fSB1MRF00
Junfu Han/Imagn Content Services, LLC

Will it be Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy under center for the Wolverines in 2022? I personally believe it’ll be McNamara to start the year and at some point, McCarthy will take over as the starter — but either way Michigan is in a good spot. If Michigan had made up their mind on just one of these two guys, there would be an argument that they’d be the second-highest quarterback in these rankings.

3. Payton Thorne (Michigan State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmqtP_0fSB1MRF00
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Payton Thorne had an outstanding first season as the starting quarterback for Michigan State so I’m extremely excited to see what he can do in 2022. The one thing challenge for Thorne will be how defenses adjust knowing the Spartans’ don’t have Kenneth Walker III in the backfield anymore. But I’m still very high on Thorne and where he ranks amongst Big Ten quarterbacks.

2. Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sn227_0fSB1MRF00
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier

Aidan O’Connell in Jeff Brohm’s offense is a problem and a reason why Purdue may contend for their first trip to the Big Ten Championship Game this fall. Like Thorne, O’Connell will need to prove himself again this year with one of his top weapons gone in wide receiver David Bell off to the NFL, but I’m confident he’ll light it up this fall.

1. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqDdA_0fSB1MRF00
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY

C.J. Stroud not only is the best quarterback in the Big Ten (by a healthy margin) but might be the top signal-caller in the country. Combine his pure talent with the numerous offensive weapons the Buckeyes possess and it’s easy to put Stroud at the top of our Big Ten quarterback rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tuscaloosa News

'Bama didn't even know who I was:' Alabama football lands 2022 juco TE on trip to see teammate

Alabama football made a late spring addition to its class of 2022. Miles Kitselman of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas committed to the Crimson Tide and will enroll in June, Hutchinson coach Drew Dallas confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News. Kitselman, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, is Alabama's fourth tight end commit, joining early enrollee Elijah Brown, Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis. He brings the class' size to 26. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans React To Ex-Player's Harsh Comment

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase. "One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football Playoff#Spartans Wire#Spartanswire#Twitter#Facebook#The Scarlet Knights#Northwestern
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Syracuse University
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson

Baker Mayfield is one of the major reasons why the Cleveland Browns have transformed themselves from being a long-time laughingstock in the NFL into one of the most electrifying teams in the league. Here, though, our focus is going to be on Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Wilkinson. In case...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan lineman Jack Stewart transferring to UConn

The latest Michigan football player to enter the transfer portal has already found a new home. Jack Stewart, the former offensive-turned-defensive lineman who on April 19 said he intended to transfer, announced Monday his commitment to the University of Connecticut. “I’m coming home,” the 6-foot-4, 314-pound lineman wrote on social...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy