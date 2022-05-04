New single-family development to bring $3 million homes to Southlake

An America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses location is coming to 1212 N. Hwy. 377 in Roanoke, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The $388,000 construction to turn the existing space into the store is set to begin June 1 and wrap by Sept. 30, the database shows. The renovations to the 4,200-square-foot space will include demolition of the previous tenant’s layout and new partitions, doors and frames, ceiling grid, lighting, HVAC distribution, plumbing fixtures, finishes and equipment, according to TDLR. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses sells a variety of eyeglasses and contacts in addition to eye exams. A phone number for the upcoming Roanoke location is not yet available. www.americasbest.com.
