Southlake, TX

New single-family development to bring $3 million homes to Southlake

By Samantha Van Dyke
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southlake City Council approved the development of a new single-family residential subdivision to be named Rainey Court. The council voted unanimously to approve a zoning change for the...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New 18-story residential building being proposed at Legacy West in Plano

A new 18-story high-rise apartment building is being proposed on one of the last pieces of undeveloped land at Legacy West in Plano. The residential tower would have 177 units and be constructed on 2 acres on the southeast corner of SH 121 and Windrose Avenue, according to city planning documents. Legacy West is Plano’s $3 billion mixed-use development site that includes corporate offices, multi-family homes, retail shopping and restaurants.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: 1,080-acre community to be developed at FM 1774, Hwy. 105 in Plantersville; Pflugerville ISD facing financial woes due to property values and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of May 4. Note: The following stories were published May 2-3. Greater Houston. A 1,080-acre residential community with commercial space is in the works for the intersection of Hwy. 105 and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Investment firm buys The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano; Missouri City City Council fires city manager with cause and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of May 5. Note: The following stories were published May 3-4. Dallas-Fort Worth. The Shops at Willow Bend has been acquired by a real estate investment firm that announced plans to...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First portion of Grand Park in Frisco open to the public this fall

Residents in the area later this year will begin exploring through what Frisco officials consider one of their most ambitious parks. A portion of Grand Park, from Cotton Gin Road to Stonebrook Parkway, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates. Coates on May 3 presented a multi-phase plan to begin work on the park before City Council.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

Before the Bulldozer, Former Tenants Goodbye to Lake Highlands Village

Lake Highlands residents are sentimental about their beloved landmarks. When the proprietors of the old White Rock Skate Center on Shoreview Road decided to retire in 2006, old Wildcats came out of the woodwork to say goodbye to the last place they ever couples-skated to “Dreamweaver” by Gary Wright. And when Penny Whistle Park at Northwest Highway and Plano Road, one of Dallas’ first amusement parks, shut down in 1995, reminiscent East Dallasites eagerly gobbled up the park’s old hats, t-shirts, and even old games and rides sold at auction later that year.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville council approves contract with Four Star Excavating Inc. for underground utility repairs

Lewisville City Council approved a $1.3 million contract with Four Star Excavating Inc. for underground utility repairs. The partnership with Four Star Excavating comes after the Lewisville Public Services Department experienced considerable turnover over the last 18 months, according to the May 2 agenda item. The department has 30 vacant positions with 14 of them in the utility line maintenance division, which is half the positions in the division.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kirby-Smith Machinery to open in McKinney

Kirby-Smith Machinery is looking to open in McKinney at 6201 N. McDonald St. McKinney City Council agreed to annex and zone about 12 acres in this area for commercial purposes at its May 3 meeting. Kirby-Smith Machinery will use the site for “heavy machinery sales and storage,” according to meeting documents. The business distributes heavy equipment and cranes within the central United States, offering items for sale, lease and rent. An estimated opening date was not announced. www.kirby-smith.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cinco de Mayo Bingo, Main Street Fest, inaugural fair and more happening in May in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake

A Cinco De Mayo bingo event will be held at The Westin Dallas Southlake. Attendees can play bingo, win prizes and drink margaritas. 6-9:30 p.m. $100 (tickets include bingo and dinner). The Westin Dallas Southlake, 1200 E. Hwy. 114, Southlake. www.southlakechamber.com/events/details/cinco-de-mayo-bingo-21147. May 8: Spend Mother’s Day at an Elvis Gospel...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses location coming to Roanoke

An America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses location is coming to 1212 N. Hwy. 377 in Roanoke, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The $388,000 construction to turn the existing space into the store is set to begin June 1 and wrap by Sept. 30, the database shows. The renovations to the 4,200-square-foot space will include demolition of the previous tenant’s layout and new partitions, doors and frames, ceiling grid, lighting, HVAC distribution, plumbing fixtures, finishes and equipment, according to TDLR. America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses sells a variety of eyeglasses and contacts in addition to eye exams. A phone number for the upcoming Roanoke location is not yet available. www.americasbest.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake to make roadway and drainage improvements to Creekside Drive

The city of Southlake plans to replace the pavement on Creekside Drive from the street’s cul-de-sac to its intersection with East Dove Road. According to the city, the street has reached the end of its lifespan due to surface damage to the road, including cracking, an uneven surface and general deterioration over the last few years. This damage warrants a complete replacement, according to the city.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville City Council approves agreement to fix flooding damage in library

The Colleyville City Council approved a construction services agreement of $58,043 to repair flooding damage in the library. At its May 3 meeting, the City Council approved the contract with Calvary Construction to fix flooding damage to the Colleyville Public Library. City Secretary Christine Loven said a disconnected water line to a coffee maker caused damage March 3 to the library’s upstairs kitchenette storage area, the puppet room, the downstairs storage area for the Colleyville Room and the wall directly to the side of the Colleyville Room.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Municipal Water District planning improvements at regional wastewater treatment plant

The North Texas Municipal Water District announced May 3 that it plans to renovate its Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to serve the region's growing population while also maintaining its environmental compliance. The North Texas Municipal Water District provides wastewater services to 1.4 million North Texas residents through its...
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$625,00 renovations for Walgreens Village Medical, plus more upcoming projects in Frisco

Curious about the latest businesses, attractions and developments coming to Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Walgreens: 3030 W Main St., Frisco. Type of work: Renovation/Alteration. Timeline: Oct....
FRISCO, TX
