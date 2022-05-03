Heat’s Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat reserve guard Tyler Herro has won the NBA’s 2021-22 Kia Sixth Man of the Year award, the league announced in a press release.

Herro is the first Heat player to win the award, and just fifth player in league history to average 20 or more points coming off the bench, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Herro received 96 first-place votes, two second-place votes and two third-place votes. Love finished second and Johnson finished third. The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, finished fourth in voting. Los Angeles Clippers wing Luke Kennard rounded out the top five.

Across 66 games this year, Herro averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 4.0 APG for Miami, who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-29.

“It means a lot,” Herro told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “I accepted the sixth-man role [at the beginning of the year] for a reason. I wanted to be the best sixth man in the league.”