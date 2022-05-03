ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat’s Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsoZL_0fSAzwfh00
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat reserve guard Tyler Herro has won the NBA’s 2021-22 Kia Sixth Man of the Year award, the league announced in a press release.

Herro is the first Heat player to win the award, and just fifth player in league history to average 20 or more points coming off the bench, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Herro received 96 first-place votes, two second-place votes and two third-place votes. Love finished second and Johnson finished third. The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, finished fourth in voting. Los Angeles Clippers wing Luke Kennard rounded out the top five.

Across 66 games this year, Herro averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 4.0 APG for Miami, who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-29.

“It means a lot,” Herro told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “I accepted the sixth-man role [at the beginning of the year] for a reason. I wanted to be the best sixth man in the league.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons, Rich Paul meet with Nets' leadership

Nets guard Ben Simmons and agent Rich Paul met with team leadership, including general manager Sean Marks, on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). As Wojnarowski explains, the goal of the meeting was to determine how the two sides will continue to address the “physical and mental hurdles” that must be cleared to get Simmons back on the court. During the sitdown, Simmons reiterated his desire to play for the Nets, tweets Wojnarowski.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Donovan Mitchell undergoing MRI on hamstring

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who left Monday’s Game 5 loss to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter due to a left hamstring injury, will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, tweets Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell’s departure made a bad night even...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Former Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders is planning an NBA return

Former Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders is planning a return to the NBA next season, according to Patrick Reusse of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Saunders has been out of the league since February 2021, when he was fired and replaced by Chris Finch. Saunders became Minnesota’s head coach during the 2018-19 season after Tom Thibodeau was let go. He compiled a 43-94 record before losing his job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Thurl Bailey
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Hoops Rumors

Bucks' Jrue Holiday named Teammate of the Year

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s Teammate of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday in a press release. The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, introduced in 2012-13, is voted on by NBA players after a panel of league executives selects 12 finalists (six from each conference). A total of 306 players submitted ballots this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Joel Embiid not able to play 'freely' in playoffs due to thumb injury

After winning the first three games of their series vs. the Raptors, the Sixers have now dropped two consecutive close-out opportunities and will head back to Toronto clinging to a 3-2 lead. Star center Joel Embiid, who tore a ligament in his right thumb in Game 3, said after Monday’s loss that he wants to make an effort going forward not to favor that injury quite so much.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Zach LaVine addresses potential knee surgery, future with Bulls

Speaking Friday reporters, including K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago (Twitter links), Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said his hope is to have Zach LaVine in Chicago going forward and that he’s confident the two sides can work out a new deal, given their strong relationship. LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sixth Man#Sports#Nba Sixth Man Of#Miami Heat Reserve#Kia#Hoopshype#The Miami Heat#Nba Communications#Los Angeles Clippers#The Associated Press
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA Most Improved Player award

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player, according to a league press release. Morant is the first Memphis player to win the award. He received 221 points (38 first-place votes) from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray finished in second place with 183 points (20 first-place votes).
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala out at least one week with neck injury

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday due to left cervical disc (neck) injury, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic. According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN (Twitter link), Iguodala will be reevaluated in one week, which means he’ll also be unavailable for Games 6 and 7 of the first round, if they’re necessary. He would also miss at least Game 1 in the second round, assuming the Warriors advance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Kyle Lowry to miss Game 4

Heat star Kyle Lowry will miss Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against the Hawks on Sunday due to his hamstring strain, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel (Twitter link). Lowry suffered the injury in Game 3 on Friday and was ruled out for the rest of the game entering the fourth quarter.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Steven Adams clears protocols, practices ahead of Game 3

Grizzlies center Steven Adams has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and practiced with the team on Thursday, writes Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. Adams missed the team’s last three playoff games after entering the protocols last week. After leading the league in offensive and total...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

CJ McCollum wants to retire with Pelicans

Just months into his Pelicans tenure, New Orleans guard CJ McCollum has indicated a desire to stick with the Pelicans long-term. During an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, McCollum said he hoped to retire with his new team. “I’m not going nowhere,” McCollum said. “Leave for what? I...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy