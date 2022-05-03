ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

ELAC South Gate Education Center to Receive $1,850,000 for Southeast Training Hub in Healthcare Careers

elac.edu
 3 days ago

Kevin Jimenez, College Public Relations Manager (323) 265-8807 | jimeneka@elac.edu. Maria Luisa Veloz, Legislative Gov’t Relations Officer (213) 431-7337 | mailto:velozml@laccd.edu. ELAC South Gate Education Center to Receive $1,850,000 for Southeast Training Hub in Healthcare Careers. SOUTH GATE, CA – California Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44th District) joined...

www.elac.edu

