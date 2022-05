BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radio One is in talks with former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to be a fill-in host of the “Larry Young” show for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer. Mazer said he is hopeful that they can work out a deal that allows her to begin hosting the week after next. Mazer said he believes Pugh will do a great job hosting the show. Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show. This would be on WOLB radio 1010 AM Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house...

