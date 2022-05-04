ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

One Person Killed in Monday Night Car Accident in Killeen, Texas

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
 4 days ago
Another tragic accident in Killeen, Texas has resulted in a fatality. One man is dead and two others were left injured after two vehicles crashed into each other Monday night. According to the Killeen Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, police received a 911 call about a crash involving...

