Click here to read the full article. Ludacris was given an honorary degree on Wednesday by Georgia State University during commencement exercises at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA on May 4. The Bachelor of Science in Music Management was bestowed upon the noted rapper, actor and entrepreneur, whose real name is Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, though the Grammy winner could easily teach an entire curriculum on the music business, considering his track record and still flourishing career. Ludacris attended Georgia State in the 1990s before signing a record deal that would launch his career in hip-hop. “My time on campus sharpened my...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO