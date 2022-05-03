Scientist II – Assay Development, On-Market Support (Oncology) – Illumina – San Diego, CA

As photoreceptor cells die during retinal degeneration, the surrounding microenvironment undergoes significant changes that are increasingly recognized to play a prominent role in determining the efficacy of therapeutic interventions. Chondroitin Sulphate Proteoglycans (CSPGs) are a major component of the extracellular matrix that have been shown to inhibit neuronal regrowth and regeneration in the brain and spinal cord, but comparatively little is known about their expression in retinal degeneration. Here we provide a comprehensive atlas of the expression patterns of four individual CSPGs in three models of inherited retinal degeneration and wildtype mice. In wildtype mice, Aggrecan presented a biphasic expression, while Neurocan and Phosphacan expression declined dramatically with time and Versican expression remained broadly constant. In degeneration, Aggrecan expression increased markedly in Aipl1-/- and Pde6brd1/rd1, while Versican showed regional increases in the periphery of Rho-/- mice. Conversely, Neurocan and Phosphacan broadly decrease with time in all models. Our data reveal significant heterogeneity in the expression of individual CSPGs. Moreover, there are striking differences in the expression patterns of specific CSPGs in the diseased retina, compared with those reported following injury elsewhere in the CNS. Better understanding of the distinct distributions of individual CSPGs will contribute to creating more permissive microenvironments for neuro-regeneration and repair.

