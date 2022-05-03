ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Growing suburban Sacramento school districts spared state’s declining enrollment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took David and Karen Santoscoy 10 years and the right opportunity for the couple to be able to buy a house in Natomas and move their family back to the Sacramento community where they once lived. Now, the couple and their children, Crystal and Aldo Villatoro, live in...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said. On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21. Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started. The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.” The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
Mountain Democrat

Bring your best to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO — The California State Fair is back this summer and applications for some of the fair’s commercial competitions are now open. All entries must be from commercial businesses. Visit calexpostatefair.com/participate/competitions for more information. “The return of the State Fair this July is another testimony to California’s resiliency,”...
FOX 5 San Diego

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
KTLA

California’s population fell for 2nd straight year in 2021

The nation’s most populous state is shrinking. California’s population declined again in 2021 for the second consecutive year, state officials said Monday, the result of a slowdown in births and immigration coupled with an increase in deaths and people leaving the state. With an estimated 39,185,605 residents, California is still the U.S.’s most populous state, […]
FOX40

Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot on Northgate Blvd. near Harding Ave. Sunday night. According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, they received multiple calls around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When police arrived they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The individual was […]
FOX40

Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento.  The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
FOX40

Airbnb tells Sacramento to find another place to party this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
KEYT

Correction: Sacramento-Mass Shooting story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published May 3, 2022, about charges filed in the April mass shooting in Sacramento, The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of Sacramento County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard. It is Rod, not Ron.
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
