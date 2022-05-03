Growing suburban Sacramento school districts spared state’s declining enrollment
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said.
On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21.
Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started.
The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom.
“With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.”
The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
The nation’s most populous state is shrinking. California’s population declined again in 2021 for the second consecutive year, state officials said Monday, the result of a slowdown in births and immigration coupled with an increase in deaths and people leaving the state. With an estimated 39,185,605 residents, California is still the U.S.’s most populous state, […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot on Northgate Blvd. near Harding Ave. Sunday night. According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, they received multiple calls around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When police arrived they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The individual was […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly half of the C.K. McClatchy High School students who tested positive for COVID-19 were at Junior Prom, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD]. Since April 21, 50 students have tested positive for COVID, including at least 21 students who attended prom....
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento. The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published May 3, 2022, about charges filed in the April mass shooting in Sacramento, The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of Sacramento County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard. It is Rod, not Ron.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
