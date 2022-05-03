Educator of the Year award

This corner always will maintain that any person can take a reasonable position, whether in public service, foreign affairs, or in a commentary in any newspaper, find disagreement from another source and remain vindicated for taking a reasonable position. Disagreement is healthy. Sticking to facts is essential. The problem is evident when there is a dispute over the definition of facts. Nonetheless, we welcome a divergence of opinions in The Voice. We do not have to seek agreement and should not be offended when we find disagreement. We can disagree without being disagreeable. We can have our opinions, however, it is essential we do not maintain our own set of facts. That leads to problems.

