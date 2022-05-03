ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Educator of the Year award

The Voice
 4 days ago

Kane County Regional Office of Education (ROE) held the 46th Annual Educator of the Year awards April...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Hindu

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora became a destination location for hundreds of Indian Americans in the western suburbs. A national traveling exhibit focusing on the Hindu civilization and its contributions to the world made a stop in the State’s second-most populous City, Aurora. Darshana: A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization is...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Jericho Circle

Carousel GovernmentAuroraAurora Public Library DistrictCommittee of the WholeJericho Circle. Jericho Circle: Scrutiny at Aurora Committee of the Whole. By Jason Crane The Aurora City Council gave consent to a permit for the development of Fourteen Forty Nine Senior Estates Subdivision to be constructed in the same site of the demolished Jericho Circle subdivision at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, April 19. City...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Autism

Carousel Events GovernmentAutismCity of AuroraRibbon-cutting. April is Autism Acceptance Month and a time to enhance the awareness and acceptance of the one in 54 Americans living on the Autism Disorder Spectrum. The city of Aurora government honored the special month with a proclamation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first National Autistic Children’s Week,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

‘Coffee with Kifowit’ to return April 25

The popular “Coffee with Kifowit” series of get-togethers, presented by State representative Stephanie Kifowit, will return in person beginning Monday, April 25 in the Meeting Room of the Oswego Library, 111 Reading Drive, Montgomery. “The Spring session of the General Assembly has wrapped up, and that gives me...
MONTGOMERY, IL
The Voice

Registration: Aurora University concert

Aurora University’s music department will present its annual Spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration, 1347 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Registration is requested. The chorale will perform Jake Runestad’s “Let My...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cancer

Everyone is invited to join the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Saturday, June 4, to celebrate cancer survivors. The celebration will feature a walk and 5K run at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva, with a fun-packed festival after! Day of registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the opening...
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

IMSA senior gains honors for original research

This corner always will maintain that any person can take a reasonable position, whether in public service, foreign affairs, or in a commentary in any newspaper, find disagreement from another source and remain vindicated for taking a reasonable position. Disagreement is healthy. Sticking to facts is essential. The problem is evident when there is a dispute over the definition of facts. Nonetheless, we welcome a divergence of opinions in The Voice. We do not have to seek agreement and should not be offended when we find disagreement. We can disagree without being disagreeable. We can have our opinions, however, it is essential we do not maintain our own set of facts. That leads to problems.
SCIENCE
The Voice

Autism Acceptance Month in April an Aurora focus

April is Autism Acceptance Month and a time to enhance the awareness and acceptance of the one in 54 Americans living on the Autism Disorder Spectrum. The city of Aurora government honored the special month with a proclamation to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first National Autistic Children's Week, which evolved into Autism Acceptance Month; and with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome The Place for Children with Autism to downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Daily Telegram

Launch Lenawee's next business mentorship program starts this month

ADRIAN — The next session of the Launch Lenawee business mentorship program is about to begin, and entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the program and attend an upcoming orientation meeting.  To apply, go online to launchlenawee.org.  Applicants should attend one of the two orientation meetings, according to a post on Launch Lenawee's Facebook...
ADRIAN, MI
The Voice

Ten League of Women Voters’ groups host to forum

A consortium of 10 northern Illinois LWV (League of Women Voters) organizations will be host to a forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for the candidates running in the June 28 General Primary for the Republican Party nomination for U.S. Congress in the 11th District. The forum will be held at the Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Avenue in Batavia. The event can be accessed by members of the public in numerous ways. The forum will be broadcast live on BATV’s Public Access Channel 17. It will be live -streamed on BATV’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BATV1017) and uploaded to BATVs YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/BATV1017). Finally, some of the local Leagues will be posting a recording of the forum to their respective social media channels following the event.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

