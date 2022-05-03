Vacation, Gifts, Tuition, Bill, Home Improvements & More!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Current Publishing

Courtyards of Westfield to feature 89 ranch homes

The Courtyards of Westfield, a low-maintenance, active lifestyle community for those 55 and older, is on the way. “We’re lucky to have this beautiful, quiet piece of property located close to downtown Westfield and all the development happening in the area,” said Kara Shipman, regional sales manager for Epcon Communities. “Not only does our location offer privacy and accessibility in Westfield, but we are also purposefully situated a short drive to the amenities of Zionsville and Carmel. This, coupled with our luxury designs, private outdoor spaces and quaint community, really sets us apart.”
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Self-storage wars being waged in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials want more say in where self-storage warehouses can set up shop in Tippecanoe County. A proposed ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas. Those areas include much of Lafayette, as well as smaller towns like Stockwell.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Stay in Secluded Indiana Fort with Cowboy Saloon, Outdoor Tub, County Kitchen and Total Privacy – See Photos

When it comes to an overnight stay, weekend getaway, or vacation, I will choose a unique stay like an Airbnb, any day. I just can't stand boring hotels anymore. I love places to stay that are a true experience. Many hosts on Airbnb find a unique niche. Whether it be a treehouse, camper, covered wagon, teepee, ark, yurt, houseboat, or pirate ship, it's something out of the ordinary that will make for an awesome overnight stay.
MORGANTOWN, IN
103GBF

How to Tell if You Have a Quarter Worth More Than $200 In Indiana

If you have a jar full of change at home, there's a chance that one of those quarters in there could be worth WAY more than 25 cents. At home, I have a big tin container that has a pretty good chunk of change stored inside of it. If I had to guess, there's around $100 worth of change in there. However, I am going to have to go home after work to make sure there's not anything in there that could be worth more than the average coin would be. I could be sitting on a quarter that is worth more than $200, and not even know it!
INDIANA STATE
Economy
WANE-TV

Do you own any of these items recalled in April?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled in April. “Whether it’s a pressure washer, pajamas, or pain relief products, Hoosier consumers need to know if the products they purchased are flawed,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Protecting consumers is a priority of my office. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Distribution company opens Lebanon facility

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A global distribution company headquartered in New York is setting up shop in central Indiana. PCA Group, which provides logistics and digital marketing services for the beauty and wellness sector, has opened a distribution facility in Lebanon and plans to add more than 100 jobs.
LEBANON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Unique & Luxurious Shipping Container Hotel Coming To Indiana

A new unique hotel will be opening in Indiana this year that is unlike any hotel you've probably ever stayed in before. We have featured several unique lodging destinations in Indiana throughout the years. It's always cool to break away from the norm when you're on vacation and stay someplace memorable that is unlike the average hotel. That's why places like Airbnb have become such a hit over the past few years. Well, now we can add another unique place to stay in Indiana that you just might want to experience for yourself.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Some neighbors concerned about Lebanon land development

LEBANON, Indiana — Boone County officials confirm they are working with the state on what would be a "significant development" to bring high-tech businesses and high-wage jobs to an area west of Lebanon. "This would be a mega-site for the state of Indiana," said Molly Whitehead, executive director of...
LEBANON, IN

