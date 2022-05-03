Vacation, Gifts, Tuition, Bill, Home Improvements & More!

The Courtyards of Westfield, a low-maintenance, active lifestyle community for those 55 and older, is on the way. “We’re lucky to have this beautiful, quiet piece of property located close to downtown Westfield and all the development happening in the area,” said Kara Shipman, regional sales manager for Epcon Communities. “Not only does our location offer privacy and accessibility in Westfield, but we are also purposefully situated a short drive to the amenities of Zionsville and Carmel. This, coupled with our luxury designs, private outdoor spaces and quaint community, really sets us apart.”
