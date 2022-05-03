Read full article on original website
Arthur Franklin ‘Doc’ Pendleton
Arthur Franklin “Doc” Pendleton, 77, of New Richmond passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, on the family farm near Waynetown, to the late Burton and Freida Conner Pendleton. He married Sandra Jane Hitch in Crawfordsville on Feb. 15, 1970. She preceded him in death Oct. 5, 2017.
Anita Lynn Shelton
Anita Lynn Shelton, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at IU Health Hospital. She was born Feb. 22, 1953, at Crawfordsville, to Clyde and Ida Louise (Frost) Trinkle. She married Thomas Shelton and he survives. She had worked at Walmart. She was a member of Faith Baptist...
‘Pet tree’ gift drive continues for shelter animals
Festive trees on display at a local pet store again serve as a beacon for a brighter holiday for shelter animals. For a seventh year, Roberta Bowman of Crawfordsville is organizing a supply drive at Pet Supplies Plus. Donors select a gift tag or bag featuring a photo of a...
Local Record: Dec. 2, 2022
• Trespass in the 500 block of South Washington Street — 7:27 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 100 block of Mercedes Drive — 12:03 p.m. • Animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Wabash Avenue — 1:32 p.m. • Michael Lee Anderson, 35, Crawfordsville, was...
Collections needed for annual toy drive
Operation: Toy Box, now in its 29th year, is collecting toys for needy families in the Montgomery County area. The annual toy drive began with the help of Dave and Gloria Long working along with the Delta Theta Tau sorority. In 2020, the Crawfordsville Kiwanis Club took over the operation and is now in its second year of facilitating the toy drive.
Christmas in the Park opens Saturday
Santa will make an appearance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to kick off the Waynetown Christmas in the Park Lighting Celebration. Seventy Christmas scenes provided by families, businesses, churches, the town of Waynetown and other organizations are included in the annual event at the Rev. Guy Tremaine Park. Special music will be provided by North Montgomery Middle School Singers and soloist Joyce Melvin.
Crawfordsville Mayor Barton to seek fourth term
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd D. Barton announced Thursday he will seek a fourth term. Municipal offices will be on the ballot in Indiana in 2023. Barton was first elected mayor in 2011 and took office Jan. 1, 2012. He was subsequently elected to serve second and third terms after being unopposed in the 2015 and 2019 elections. His 2015 and 2019 election victories mark the only times in Crawfordsville’s 186-year history that a mayor’s race was uncontested in the General Election.
Athenians swept by Tigers in girl/boy DH
The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team hosted Lebanon as part of a boy/girl doubleheader on Friday night. The Tigers grabbed the lead early and never trailed throughout the contest, pulling away to a 54-21 victory over the Athenians. “We knew coming in that they had us in size,” Crawfordsville coach...
Mounties get back on track, cruise past Red Ramblers
ATTICA — Southmont girls basketball has competed very well in their last two games, but had just come up short in their losses to North Putnam (46-45) and Parke Heritage (56-52). Thursday evening the Mounties traveled to Attica to take on an improved Red Ramblers team and had no problems getting back in the win column as from start to finish South dominated Attica 52-22 to get back in the win column.
Chadd propels Mounties to county win over Chargers
SM 5 8 15 15 — 43 North Montgomery (0-2, 0-1 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mikale Willis 2-9 2-4 6, Jarrod Kirsch 1-4 0-0 3, Colton Zachary 1-4 0-0 3, Ross Dyson 2-2 1-1 5, Kelby Harwood 4-6 0-0 10, Cameron Enlow 1-3 0-0 2, Drew Norman 0-2 0-0 0, Nate McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Leuking 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 12-34 3-5 31.
