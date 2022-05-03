ATTICA — Southmont girls basketball has competed very well in their last two games, but had just come up short in their losses to North Putnam (46-45) and Parke Heritage (56-52). Thursday evening the Mounties traveled to Attica to take on an improved Red Ramblers team and had no problems getting back in the win column as from start to finish South dominated Attica 52-22 to get back in the win column.

ATTICA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO