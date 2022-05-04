Simone Biles ventures outside gymnastics in reality series

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
