Simone Biles ventures outside gymnastics in reality series

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is getting her own reality series, “Daring Simone Biles,” on Snapchat. The series, reportedly 10 episodes and debuting in the third quarter of this year, features the champion...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 13

POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

What We Know About Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens's Upcoming Wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are getting married! The couple — who first got together in 2020 — got engaged this past February, and they're currently in the midst of wedding planning. While the Olympic champion and Houston Texans player still have yet to solidify a wedding date and a guest list, Biles recently told E! News they're hoping to tie the knot in 2023 during Owens's off season.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Sasha Obama Dating Former College Basketball Player Clifton Powell Jr.

Days after Michelle Obama appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed that both of her daughters were in relationships, Sasha Obama was seen out and about with her new boo, 24-year-old former college basketball player, Clifton Powell Jr. Clifton Jr., the son of actor, Clifton Sr., was a student at...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
TV SHOWS
FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
WORKOUTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
Us Weekly

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Relationship Timeline

Love after controversy! Tiger Woods’ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found The One in Erica Herman? The golfer rose to fame when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters. As his success on the course continued, he made waves in November 2009 after news broke […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES

