Mornings with the Mayor Canceled May 7

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - In Fort Worth, residents are considering whether to approve a big pay raise for Mayor Mattie Parker and council members. It is all part of a charter election Saturday, May 7. If voters agree with Proposition F, the mayor's yearly salary would jump from $29,000 to $99,653. It is based on one-half of the average base annual salary of city department heads. City council members' yearly pay would go up from $25,000 to $76,727. That is based on one-half of the average base annual salary...
