Total Lunar Eclipse Will Bring Super Flower Blood Moon To South Florida On May 15

By Jennifer Correa
CBS Miami
 21 hours ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A spectacular full moon will arrive this weekend, but that’s not all. It marks not only a supermoon , but also a blood moon — thanks to a total lunar eclipse.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred a year ago, on May 26, 2021. If the weather is clear, millions of skywatchers in the Americas, Europe and Africa will be able to view the total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16.

Here in South Florida, a partial eclipse with begin on Sunday May 15 at 10:27 p.m.

By 11:29 pm the moon will have a reddish glow as the total eclipse starts. At different moments during the eclipse, it could also appear to take on shades of orange, yellow or brown.

The maximum total eclipse occurs at 12:11 am and will end at 12:53 am.

South Florida will get to see a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15th. (CBS4)

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon, the sun, and the earth are in line and the earth is in between the sun and the moon. So, the earth’s shadow is cast on the moon.

A total lunar eclipse is when the entire moon moves into the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.

The total lunar eclipse will coincide with the full moon phase. The full moon in May is known as the Flower Moon and since it will glow completely red because of the total eclipse, then it will be known as the Flower Blood Moon.

CBS Miami

