If you are traveling in Bucksport - Verona Island area on Saturday morning, May 7th be aware that the 9th running of the Bridge the Gap Race will be held on Saturday, May 7th. The event features a 3-Mile and 10-Mile route, starting on Route 174/Fort Knox Road near the bridge overlook at 10:00 a.m. There will be a very brief traffic delay as runners cross the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO