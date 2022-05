GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buccaneers and Huskies reigned supreme at Friday’s Big 10 Championship track and field meet held at Grafton High School. The Buckhannon-Upshur boys and North Marion girls won the team titles with 132 and 109 points, respectively. On the boys side, Bridgeport (87 points), Fairmont Senior (70), East Fairmont (51) and North Marion (46) rounded out the top five team scores.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO