Deputies seek help identifying 4S Ranch vandalism suspects
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is seeking public help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly vandalizing property in 4S Ranch, the Poway Sheriff’s Station announced.
The two male suspects were caught on surveillance footage in late April breaking into the Olivenhain Municipal Water District's reservoir near the 10000 block of Camino San Thomas.
The duo then proceeded to vandalize the property, causing extensive damage to the equipment and infrastructure, SDSO said.
Surveillance images captured of the supposed vandals can be seen in the images above.
Authorities are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information can reach out to the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.
No other information on the suspects is available at this time.
