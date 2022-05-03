ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Update: SLCPD Arrest Driver in Fatal Hit and Run Crash

 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team arrested 53-year-old Jack Archibald, of West Valley City, in connection to a deadly hit and run crash. Officers will book Archibald into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail...

Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Two toddlers killed when driver ‘high on meth’ ploughs into Utah horse stable

A 25-year-old male driver allegedly under the influence of meth crashed into a horse stable in Utah, killing two three-year-old boys, according to police. On Monday night, the toddlers were playing inside the barn in Eagle Mountain, a city roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, when Kent Cody Barlow, 25, allegedly “rolled into” the horse stable and hit the boys.Deputies responding to the scene and found the two boys “75 feet from where they were playing”. Both were immediately pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Mr Barlow’s passengers told Utah County Sheriff investigators...
Tri-City Herald

Stranded hiker in flip-flops sends smoke signal from steep Oregon cliff, police say

A hiker wearing flip-flop sandals and carrying a dead cellphone built a fire to stay warm for the night. It saved his life, Oregon authorities said. The 51-year-old hiker left his home Sunday, May 1, to go for a hike on an unfamiliar trail. After a few hours, he lost the trail and became disoriented, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
