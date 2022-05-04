ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Nebraska Man Pleads Guilty to Kansas Bank Robbery

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z87XL_0fS9z7Cf00

A Nebraska man pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence. According to court documents, in February 2021, Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Nebraska, admitted to aiding and abetting in the brandishing and use of a home built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on South Main Street in Burr Oak, Kansas.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.

The FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hastings, NE
City
Home, KS
City
Burr Oak, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hastings, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#Sentencing#Kansas Bank Robbery#Guaranty State Bank#Fbi
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy