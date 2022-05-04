Councilwoman Fiore recovering after car wreck

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore is recovering after being injured in a car wreck on Monday night.

The circumstances of the crash haven’t been made public yet, but a news release on Tuesday said Fiore was taken to UMC Trauma for emergency treatment, bloodwork, and a CAT scan.

Fiore, who represents Ward 6, is currently running for State Treasurer. Her office said she suffered several broken bones and a concussion, and was released from UMC on Tuesday morning. The release said Fiore is expected to make a full recovery.

The accident remains under investigation.