It was recently reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are leaning on legendary former head coach Phil Jackson in their current head coaching search. The report revealed that the former Lakers head coach is “significantly involved” in the current process. Now, an update on that story has offered some insight into how some powerful individuals close to the Lakers feel about Jackson’s role in the search. It sounds like those powerful people are not so happy about it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO