The owner of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotel groups said it continued to recover ground lost during the pandemic as households enjoyed stays during the US spring break holiday.However, InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) said it struggled in March in China as lockdown restrictions returned to the country.Group revenues per available room (RevPAR) – a key measurement for hotels – was up 61% in the first three months of the year compared with the same period a year ago during the height of global lockdowns.However, the measure was still down on pre-pandemic times, hitting 82% of levels in 2019.Trading in...

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO