Azusa, CA

Man, Woman Wounded in Azusa Shooting May 1

sgvcitywatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAZUSA - A man and woman out walking early Sunday morning were confronted by a suspect who shot and wounded the pair, according to the Azusa Police Department. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of...

