DeBoer set to discuss status as Golden Knights coach with GM

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Peter DeBoer said he hopes to return as Vegas Golden Knights coach after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season for the first time. "I want to be back. I want to coach this team," DeBoer said Tuesday. The Golden Knights (43-31-8) lost three of...

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

Hurricanes D Tony DeAngelo’s blunt 8-word reaction to Pyotr Kochetkov vs. Brad Marchand

The Carolina Hurricanes are utterly dominating the Boston Bruins in their first round 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tony DeAngelo and the Canes showered the Bruins with goals in Game 2, taking a 5-2 victory for a 2-0 series lead. That win came after Carolina destroyed the Bruins in the series opener, 5-1. What made Game 2’s win more memorable for the Hurricanes was the presence of rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the game and how he showed he was not going to back down from Marchand’s antics.
NHL
NBC Sports

Kuemper leaves Avalanche – Predators Game 3 after taking stick up high

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper left Game 3 against the Nashville Predators after a stick caught him up high, catching him in a small opening in his goalie mask. It’s unclear where, exactly an errant stick caught Kuemper’s face. The most immediate concern is if it made contact with Kuemper’s eye. In a scary scene, Kuemper spent some time on the ice, then left for the locker room clutching his face.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

Peter Deboer
Linus Ullmark
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Sabres, Islanders, Kraken, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the status of Tom Wilson for the Washington Capitals? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are losing Hampus Lindholm after a huge hit. Finally, there is talk about the offseason plans for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Seattle Kraken. Capitals Lose Tom...
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees stars slam beers at Rangers playoff game

The New York Yankees were off on Thursday and at least three players on the team seemed to be enjoying their free time. While the Yankees had a day off, the New York Rangers were in action, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the first-round series in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three Yankees — Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu — were in action and knew how to get the crowd fired up.
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'PLAY OUR BEST GAME'

What was talked about as the Flames boarded a flight to Dallas. "Actually, we had lots of good looks. If you look who scored the goals in two games - Lindholm in Game 1 and Pavelski in Game 2 - and the guys who missed chances in Game 2. Guys that get chances, that's what they get the publicity for - is to finish those chances. You're not going to get a whole bunch. I mean, we're getting the same amount of opportunities that we get in the regular season and we're giving up fewer. That's playoff hockey for the people that haven't watched it live for a while."
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and after a practice on Wednesday and more preparation on Thursday morning, the Preds are ready for the chance to even things up before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.
NASHVILLE, TN
BLOG: Feel the Kane

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Kane Train has arrived at Station Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of the 14 goals scored by the Edmonton Oilers over their last two victories in their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, just over a third of them (five) have come off the stick of their incredibly influential mid-season signing. It doesn't look like he has the brakes to stop in the post-season either after riding unhinged offensively through the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
'BATTLE FOR GOALS'

DALLAS - It's not the heat that gets you. It's the humidity. Those of us in the travelling party are struggling mightily with both, mind you, with an historic, early season heat wave blanketing the gulf coast. Blake Coleman, though?. "I'm built for this," the Plano, Texas native laughed as...
DALLAS, TX
5 TAKEAWAYS: 'Lot of hockey left' as Panthers fall to Capitals in Game 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Panthers know they're not playing like themselves right now. Unable to execute with the same confident precision that helped them capture the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, the Panthers endured a 6-1 loss to the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference First Round.
WASHINGTON, DC
2022 State of the Team | FEATURE

General manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media discuss the state of his team, last season and moving forward. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald joined the media for a lengthy media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2021-22 season, coaching changes and the future. Below are the biggest takeaways from the day.
Oilers chase Quick, defeat Kings in Game 3

LOS ANGELES -- Evander Kane had a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers in an 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Sunday. "We're...
NBC Washington

Ilya Samsonov Starts Game 3; Tom Wilson Not Available Again

Ilya Samsonov starts Game 3; Tom Wilson not available again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals will turn to Ilya Samsonov in net for Game 3, coach Peter Laviolette confirmed Saturday morning. Samsonov entered Game 2 in relief of Vitek Vanecek and stopped all 17 third period shots...
Flyers sign G Ivan Fedotov to entry-level contract

Fedotov, the club's seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, inks a one-year ELC. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed goaltender Ivan Fedotov, the club's seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, to a one-year entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

