New Iberia, LA

Broussard Police Officer Arrested in New Iberia

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
A Broussard police officer has been arrested by the New Iberia Police Department according to Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier. According to the Chief, 34-year-old Ryan Carlin has been on paid administrative...

