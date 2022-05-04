ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tornado watch or warning? Here’s the difference

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz McGiffin
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNZvE_0fS9gNHN00

( WCMH ) — When the possibility of severe storms is high, it’s important to have a safety plan in place. Part of staying prepared is knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A watch means that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for severe weather and you still have time to prepare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqZKM_0fS9gNHN00
(WCMH graphic)

But as soon as a tornado warning is issued, it’s time to take cover inside of a sturdy structure because severe weather is immediate or actively occurring. In the case of a tornado, that means that either rotation has been indicated on radar or a trained spotter has seen a tornado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhhLg_0fS9gNHN00
(WCMH graphic)

The safest place to be during a tornado is in a basement or an underground shelter if possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtExk_0fS9gNHN00
(WCMH graphic)

If you don’t have an underground option available, the safest place to be is in the most interior room on the lowest floor.

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

This room is often a bathroom or closet, and should be away from windows allowing you to put as much space as possible between you and the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySVNh_0fS9gNHN00
(WCMH graphic)

If you live in a manufactured or mobile home, it is important to find another option so that you can stay safe.

Lastly, vigilantly monitor your local weather team’s coverage, if possible. Your local team will have the latest updates and any possible emergency alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Northwestern study reveals crime hotspots inside CPD

Andrew Papachristos, professor of sociology at Northwestern University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a study done by the university that collected years of data of misconduct by the Chicago Police Department to identify potentially corrupt groups. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGN Radio

Woman abandoned as baby in Hoffman Estates now advocate for Safe Haven laws

Morgan Hill joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to tell her story of survival from being abandoned and left for dead in a dumpster behind a Hoffman Estates hospital in 1995 to becoming an advocate for the nation’s Safe Haven laws. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’

42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Ald. Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Wcmh
WGN Radio

From the Farm: Droughts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Eric Snodgrass, the Chief Atmospheric Officer for fertilizer supplier Nutrien, says last winter’s La Nina has not departed, and that’s not good. “I would be watching out for in the central Pacific but also the Gulf of Alaska,” Snodgrass said. “Those two areas historically when we tend to have cold water, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN Radio

From the Farm: Planting weather coming

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After one of the coldest, wettest Aprils on record, Nutrien’s Eric Snodgrass says that will reverse beginning next week. “After we get past this weekend, the pattern opens up to a big ridge,” Snodgrass said. “It’s so funny to think by early next week we’re going to be talking about temperatures […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy