ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Greg Pence wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District.

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Pence wins Republican nomination...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#U S House#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 10:36 p.m. EDT

'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand. LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters at Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant are holding out against Russian troops in an increasingly desperate effort to keep Moscow from taking the strategic port city. The wife of one of the fighters said the troops would not surrender and her husband told her “words of goodbye.” Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military claimed it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east. The Russians say they destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military targets.
WORLD
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels underneath Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant held out against Russian troops Thursday in an increasingly desperate and perhaps doomed effort to deny Moscow what would be its biggest success of the war yet: the full capture of the strategic port city.
POLITICS
Herald & Review

Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

CHICAGO — Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities around the United States on Saturday, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide. Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy