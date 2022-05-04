Western men announce signing of 3 transfers

Missouri Western head coach Will Martin speaks to his team during a timeout against Nebraska-Kearney earlier this season at MWSU Fieldhouse. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western head men’s basketball coach Will Martin announced the addition of three Division I transfers to the Griffons’ recruiting class for the 2022-23 season.

Former East Buchanan Bulldog Ethan Kilgore transfers from Idaho with two seasons under his belt. He played in 30 of the Vandals’ 31 games and started in four of them.

The 6-5 guard averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Julius Dixon didn’t play for Morehead Stare in the 2021-22 season due to a redshirt, but he played in 21 games in 2020-21. In his Morehead State career, the former Eagle earned a spot in the starting five six times with while playing 43 contests overall, averaging 3.2 points per game.

Matthew Nunez, a 6-10 center, comes to Missouri Western after playing in seven games for the East Tennessee State in 2021-22.