ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Western men announce signing of 3 transfers

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHfMT_0fS9dKfP00
Missouri Western head coach Will Martin speaks to his team during a timeout against Nebraska-Kearney earlier this season at MWSU Fieldhouse. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western head men’s basketball coach Will Martin announced the addition of three Division I transfers to the Griffons’ recruiting class for the 2022-23 season.

Former East Buchanan Bulldog Ethan Kilgore transfers from Idaho with two seasons under his belt. He played in 30 of the Vandals’ 31 games and started in four of them.

The 6-5 guard averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Julius Dixon didn’t play for Morehead Stare in the 2021-22 season due to a redshirt, but he played in 21 games in 2020-21. In his Morehead State career, the former Eagle earned a spot in the starting five six times with while playing 43 contests overall, averaging 3.2 points per game.

Matthew Nunez, a 6-10 center, comes to Missouri Western after playing in seven games for the East Tennessee State in 2021-22.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

Western women advance to second round of Central Regional

In their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998, the Missouri Western women’s tennis team exacted revenge with a 4-0 win over Harding on Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma. The No. 5-seeded Griffons (18-5) swept the No. 4-seeded Bisons (17-6) in the first round of the Central Regional by collecting two 6-1 victories in doubles play for the lone doubles point.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
Local
Missouri College Basketball
State
Idaho State
Buchanan County, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
600
Followers
107
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy