At This Time

A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
Friday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day. Hot temperatures and a line of potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. The line of storms is set to sweep into our area viewing area by mid to late afternoon. Strong winds, hail, downpours, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. Check...
A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain a two-day event and put a damper on Mother's Day weekend for portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after the weekend is over and the storm...
Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
The year's first heat wave is brewing for the south-central United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures that are typical of midsummer will expand across much of the central Plains and the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes region and even part of the interior Northeast as well next week.
We are all excited for Summer, and as Midwesterners, we know that with Summer comes ticks. The Midwest has some of the most abundant and diverse populations of ticks across the whole country, and this year we are seeing the continuing trend of a severe tick season. We saw this trend in 2021 as well.
A wet and chilly pattern is gripping the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early next week. Rain began last this week with over an inch...
Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraskan Panhandle. It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday morning as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents.
What appeared to be clouds descending from the sky and touching the ground are anything but. And experts say the weather is partially to blame. To the naked eye, it may appear like mounds of snow have piled up in portions of Colombia, South America, in recent days. However, it turns out the substance is much more harmful, and foul-smelling, than that.
