At This Time

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrepid walker Don Daskais heads north on Hinman Avenue past a blooming magnolia near...

evanstonroundtable.com

AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
WJCL

Impact Weather Day Friday...when storms arrive in your neighborhood

Friday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day. Hot temperatures and a line of potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. The line of storms is set to sweep into our area viewing area by mid to late afternoon. Strong winds, hail, downpours, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. Check...
Alt 101.7

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
UPI News

First heat wave of 2022 on tap for south-central U.S.

The year's first heat wave is brewing for the south-central United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures that are typical of midsummer will expand across much of the central Plains and the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes region and even part of the interior Northeast as well next week.
I-Rock 93.5

Another Brutal Tick Season For The Quad Cities In 2022

We are all excited for Summer, and as Midwesterners, we know that with Summer comes ticks. The Midwest has some of the most abundant and diverse populations of ticks across the whole country, and this year we are seeing the continuing trend of a severe tick season. We saw this trend in 2021 as well.
AccuWeather

Rain, November-like chill sweeping over Pacific Northwest

A wet and chilly pattern is gripping the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early next week. Rain began last this week with over an inch...
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
AccuWeather

Early-May snow makes spring look like 'middle of winter' in Nebraska

Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraskan Panhandle. It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday morning as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents.
AccuWeather

Pungent toxic clouds seen floating through city streets

What appeared to be clouds descending from the sky and touching the ground are anything but. And experts say the weather is partially to blame. To the naked eye, it may appear like mounds of snow have piled up in portions of Colombia, South America, in recent days. However, it turns out the substance is much more harmful, and foul-smelling, than that.
