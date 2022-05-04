ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Former Pitt State guard commits to Missouri Western women

By Brandon Zenner
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZX2lw_0fS9c5cO00
Pittsburg State guard Jayme Jackson announced her commitment to transfer to Missouri Western. Photo courtesy of Pitt State Athletics

Candi Whitaker has picked up a second guard via the transfer portal, as former Pittsburg State Gorilla Jayme Jackson pledged her commitment to the Griffons on Tuesday.

A two-time all-conference guard at Liberty North, Jackson started all 28 games she played this season, finishing second on the Griffons in scoring at nearly 11 points.

She scored in double figures 17 times on 44% shooting.

She played in 20 games as a true freshman, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

She’s the second transfer, as the Griffons announced the signing of UCSB guard Johnni Gonzalez last month.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

