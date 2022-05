You don't have to know much about the sport of horse racing to know that Saturday is a huge day. It's Derby day! The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday afternoon and many will tune in just for a taste. Some will watch the race. Others will look at the hats and outfits, or check out all the celebrities who are at Churchill Downs. But you might want to check the field this year as an Iowa-owned horse will make a run for the roses!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO