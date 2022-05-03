ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Broussard Police Officer Arrested in New Iberia

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Broussard police officer has been arrested by the New Iberia Police Department according to Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier. According to the Chief, 34-year-old Ryan Carlin has been on paid administrative...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

$5.5 Million of Cocaine Seized as Louisiana State Police Arrest 2 New Yorkers

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State. Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Iberia Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Vehicle

New Iberia police are searching for a vehicle (similar to the model pictured above) that was involved in a hit-and-run incident. According to KATC TV3, the incident involved a pedestrian and occurred on the 200 block of Henry Street. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
Broussard, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Iberia Parish Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPEL 96.5

Video of St. Charles Parish Deputy Punching Woman During Arrest Goes Viral, Body Cam Footage Released

A shocking video of a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Deputy shoving and punching a woman in the face has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. A woman, identified by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office as MaryLee Breon Robinson, is seen being shoved into a mobile home and punched by a deputy in the cell phone video that has made its rounds on Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy