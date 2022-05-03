Broussard Police Officer Arrested in New Iberia

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State. Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO