ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden visits missile manufacturer that’s sending ammo to Ukraine

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiIED_0fS9Yqe600

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, President Biden visited a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama that manufactures javelin missiles that the U.S is providing to Ukraine.

Biden praised the employees who make the missiles.

“Those javelins I saw, there’s 10 for every tank that there is in Ukraine right now. You’re changing people’s lives,” Biden said. “I came to say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The U.S. has shipped thousands of javelins, stingers and howitzers to Ukraine, but the steady shipments of weapons come with a cost to the country’s stockpile.

Analysts estimate that the U.S. has shipped about one-quarter of its stingers and one-third of its javelins to Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he’s optimistic manufacturers will increase production, but a shortage of semiconductors may prevent that since each javelin requires more than 200 domestic chips.

“Boosting domestic chip manufacturing isn’t just critical to making more in America or lowering prices, it’s also a vital component of our national security,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

President Biden urged Congress to quickly approve more funding to help Ukraine and boost domestic production of semiconductors.

“This fight is not going to be cheap. But caving to aggression would even be more costly,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Meth, heroin & more seized in Jackson Co. searches

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) are reporting a slew of findings from four search warrants that were executed on Wednesday. According to a tweet from MSP First District, three of the four warrants were carried out in hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Missiles#Manufactures#Lockheed#Defense#White House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy