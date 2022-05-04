ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Congressman Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for Ohio U.S. Senate race

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressman Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination to run for...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Rob Portman#Republicans#U S#Democratic#U S Senate#Reuters

Comments / 0

Community Policy