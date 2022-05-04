Giants' Mike Ford: Demoted to Triple-A

Stott was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Stott's strong spring earned him an Opening Day roster spot, but he struggled to a .133/.161/.167 line in 31 plate appearances and was demoted in late April. He's back again less than two weeks later with the Phillies needing another shortstop as Didi Gregorius (knee) hits the injured list. If part of Stott's struggles can be attributed to the fact the he was playing irregularly and bouncing around the infield, there's a case to be made that he'll look better this time around if he's given a temporary everyday role at his natural position of shortstop. Whether or not he'll actually have that role is unclear, however, as manager Joe Girardi may prefer veteran utility man Johan Camargo in that spot.
