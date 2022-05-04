ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Hurt in first period

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rakell (upper body) was injured on a hit from Ryan Lindgren in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Gets goal but team needs more

Huberdeau scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 Game 3 loss to Washington. Huberdeau gave his team a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first period, beating Ilya Samsonov far side with a wrist shot off the rush. The potential Hart nominee has struggled to translate his scoring excellence in the regular season to the playoffs, and has just two points (one goal, one assist) in three games. Huberdeau needs to do more with his team down 2-1 in the series.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Saturday's game postponed

Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Ejected from matinee

Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Designated for assignment

Howard was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday. Howard had already lost his spot on the active roster when rosters shrunk to 26 players Monday. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man as well as the Pirates clear space to select Michael Perez's contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Status for Game 2 in flux

Dugger is no longer listed as the projected starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds haven't given any indication that Dugger is hurt, but the team now lists the projected starter as TBD for Saturday's nightcap. As long as the right-hander isn't dealing with an injury, it's possible that he'll be available out of the bullpen for the second game of the twin bill.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows save, takes loss

Sewald (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save and a loss. Sewald was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning but he coughed up a one-out, three-run blast to Manuel Margot. He had thrown six perfect innings with eight strikeouts to begin the year but he saw his ERA jump to 3.86 after Friday's outing. It was Sewald's first save chance of the season and his performance likely won't earn him many more opportunities in the near future.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Person
Dan Rosen
Person
Rickard Rakell
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Friday's game postponed

Cole won't start as scheduled Friday against the Rangers since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Sunday, while Cole will start Saturday's contest, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. The veteran right-hander hasn't allowed a run over his past two starts with a 15:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Saturday's matchup called off

Cole and the Yankees won't play Saturday against the Rangers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Cole was initially slated to start Friday against Texas, but he'll be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was postponed. Saturday's game will be made up Monday, while Cole will start in Sunday's matinee against the Rangers, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy