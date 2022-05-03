ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Colonie woman celebrates 106th birthday

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special birthday is being celebrated in Albany County. Margaret White...

wnyt.com

104.5 The Team

WATCH: Close Call for Illegal Dirt bikers In Albany County

It's been an ongoing problem for years in Albany and other Capital Region cities. Now it appears to have spread to Watervliet. People riding dirt bikes illegally on city roads with little to no regard for pedestrians or traffic. Watervliet Police released this video of two dirt bikers barely evading...
WNYT

Albany street adds new name to honor young murder victim

ALBANY - It's been just over a year since 18-year-old Chyna Forney was killed on Essex Street in Albany. She was shot and killed in the middle of the day on May 3, 2021, and was not the intended target of the shooting. Jahmere Manning and Alvin Foy were arrested...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany launches billboard campaign

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany is launching its first ever billboard campaign. They sent NewsChannel 13 a photo of the billboard now on display just off Central Avenue in Albany. Others will go up on Monday in Athens, Perth, Schenectady and Glens Falls. They are the brainchild of Thomas...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troubled Saratoga Springs bar ordered shut down over bounced checks

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Gaffney's Bar & Restaurant in Saratoga Springs has been ordered shut down by City Hall for now. The shutdown was ordered after two checks bounced. One was for the fire inspection, and the other was for the bar's eating, drinking and cabaret license. The checks totaled $435, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino confirmed.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany's new Skyway brings mixed reviews

The Albany Skyway that crosses the Hudson River - connecting Albany to Rensselaer County - opened earlier this week with great fanfare. The infrastructure project, which is an old 787 exit ramp, cost $13 million. NewsChannel 13 spoke with some people who were on the Skyway on Thursday. Other than...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Rock City Falls

The Saratoga County History Center hosted the launch of its new video series Tuesday night, titled "Forgotten Crossroads of Saratoga County." The first video focused on Rock City Falls, which is a hamlet located in the Town of Milton.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
WNYT

Carousel at Congress Park reopens for new season

The carousel in Saratoga Springs' Congress Park is opening back up this weekend. The carousel features 28 uniquely carved horses and two sleds. It was originally located at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, but was restored and relocated to Congress Park in 2002. The carousel will be open on weekends...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Construction students tour real-world project site in Albany

ALBANY - LeChase Construction hosted a site tour this week on Delaware Avenue for juniors and seniors from Saratoga Springs High School. The students are taking courses in carpentry and basic principles in construction. They got to see a building project in progress in Albany. Scott Lawler from LeChase Construction...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mother's Day Fashion Show Benefits Colonie Senior Services

A special fashion show was held Friday in Colonie. NewsChannel 13's Chris Onorato emceed the Colonie Senior Service Center Mother's Day Fashion Show. Models showed off the latest styles and were escorted by several Colonie police officers. Money raised at the event will benefit the Transportation Services Program at the...
COLONIE, NY

