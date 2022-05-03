Colonie woman celebrates 106th birthday

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares said Friday that Jihad Z. Ali, 19, of Albany, was sentenced for his connection to a 2021 murder on Quail Street- the second man placed behind bars for the incident.
Police in Colonie had their hands full early Saturday morning after at least four different businesses, mostly along route 9, were randomly shot up and vandalized. Eventually, cops nabbed 23 year old Christopher Huck of Bolton Landing, who they say is responsible. As it turns out, he may be responsible...
It's been an ongoing problem for years in Albany and other Capital Region cities. Now it appears to have spread to Watervliet. People riding dirt bikes illegally on city roads with little to no regard for pedestrians or traffic. Watervliet Police released this video of two dirt bikers barely evading...
ALBANY - It's been just over a year since 18-year-old Chyna Forney was killed on Essex Street in Albany. She was shot and killed in the middle of the day on May 3, 2021, and was not the intended target of the shooting. Jahmere Manning and Alvin Foy were arrested...
A principal in the City School District of Albany has been named Administrator of the Year. Pine Hills Elementary School Principal Tia Corniel was awarded for her curricular vision, innovation, community involvement, and leadership.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany is launching its first ever billboard campaign. They sent NewsChannel 13 a photo of the billboard now on display just off Central Avenue in Albany. Others will go up on Monday in Athens, Perth, Schenectady and Glens Falls. They are the brainchild of Thomas...
Creepy on so many levels, but at least he was caught in the process. The Warren County Sheriff's office arrested 22 year old Thomas Dean of Saratoga Springs after they say he applied to be a substitute nurse at the Queensbury Union School District. Dean allegedly submitted phony papers trying...
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Gaffney's Bar & Restaurant in Saratoga Springs has been ordered shut down by City Hall for now. The shutdown was ordered after two checks bounced. One was for the fire inspection, and the other was for the bar's eating, drinking and cabaret license. The checks totaled $435, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino confirmed.
The Albany Skyway that crosses the Hudson River - connecting Albany to Rensselaer County - opened earlier this week with great fanfare. The infrastructure project, which is an old 787 exit ramp, cost $13 million. NewsChannel 13 spoke with some people who were on the Skyway on Thursday. Other than...
The Saratoga County History Center hosted the launch of its new video series Tuesday night, titled "Forgotten Crossroads of Saratoga County." The first video focused on Rock City Falls, which is a hamlet located in the Town of Milton.
The carousel in Saratoga Springs' Congress Park is opening back up this weekend. The carousel features 28 uniquely carved horses and two sleds. It was originally located at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, but was restored and relocated to Congress Park in 2002. The carousel will be open on weekends...
ALBANY - LeChase Construction hosted a site tour this week on Delaware Avenue for juniors and seniors from Saratoga Springs High School. The students are taking courses in carpentry and basic principles in construction. They got to see a building project in progress in Albany. Scott Lawler from LeChase Construction...
If you plan on heading into Albany for Tulip Fest this weekend - or you live anywhere near Washington Park - be prepared. The handwritten signs are going up, tacked on trees and street lamps, and the parking police will be out in full force ticketing and in some instances, towing illegally parked cars.
A special fashion show was held Friday in Colonie. NewsChannel 13's Chris Onorato emceed the Colonie Senior Service Center Mother's Day Fashion Show. Models showed off the latest styles and were escorted by several Colonie police officers. Money raised at the event will benefit the Transportation Services Program at the...
