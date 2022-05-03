ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching outfits from the postseason

By Dave McMenamin
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregame fashion has become woven into the fabric of the NBA, with some players building a reputation for their wardrobe selections. The postseason has provided entertaining hoops on the court and eye-catching fits from players off it. Stars have shown up in various attire like boxing robes, vibrant coats and sweaters....

ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
WFAE.org

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Praises Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in their second-round matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was tuned into the action. For the Sixers, their Game 2 performance against Miami as a whole wasn’t exactly ideal. Despite keeping the game within arm’s reach through...
