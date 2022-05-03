ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football news: five-star quarterback has several scholarship offers

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
When I was 17 years old and a senior in high school I remember just a day or two after my beloved Chicago Cubs choked against the Florida Marlins in the National League Championship Series that Dan Patrick was hosting SportsCenter one evening when they landed an interview with Steve Bartman.

Or so they thought.

After a couple minutes of discussion about the infamous foul ball that played a part in the Cubs collapse, a Patrick question about Bartman being able to stay in the Chicago area was met with a reference to the Howard Stern Show that I’ll let you listen to yourself.

Anyway, Patrick responds by simply saying, “We’ve been had. That wasn’t Steve Bartman.”

Ladies and gentlemen, tonight I’d like to inform you that we at Fighting Irish Wire as well as countless college football fans nationally have been had.

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore was supposed to make an announcement Tuesday night along with the Hayes Fawcett account. Much was made from many, ourselves included, about what that announcement might be.

Well, we’re here to tell you what Moore shared with the world tonight and that is that he is a young man with several football scholarship offers.

Friends, we just witnessed the 2022 college football version of Geraldo opening Al Capone’s vault.

Well played, young Dante. Well played.

