Alabama teacher allegedly requested naked pics and sex acts from student via Facebook

OPELIKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A teacher was recently arrested for allegedly requesting sex acts with a student via social media.

According to a news release from the Opelika Police Department, Caleb Fuller, a teacher at Opelika Middle School, stands accused of electronic solicitation of a child, sexual contact with a student, and luring a child someplace in order to perform or to propose sexual acts. The victim is reportedly a student at the middle school where he works.

According to a court document obtained by WRBL-TV, the victim's father told authorities Fuller messaged his daughter on Facebook, requesting nude photos. Fuller allegedly asked to meet up with the student for sex acts and tried to send her nude photos.

The victim's father also told authorities his daughter said Fuller grabbed her buttocks during class at times, the document goes on to say.

Investigators reportedly interviewed Fuller, and he eventually admitted to messaging sexual content to the student. He said the conversation had been going on for about a month, WRBL reports.

Upon a search, investigators allegedly found the messages between Fuller and the student on the juvenile's phone along with an email drafted to Fuller with two full nude photographs of the juvenile attached, but the email was not sent.

On April 28, Fuller was arrested, police say. Opelika City Schools is cooperating with the investigation, and Fuller has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.