ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Shari Tonkery of Lumberport Elementary wins 2022 Harrison County Teacher of the Year

By Staff video by Josiah Cork
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Shari Tonkery was...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Mineral County, West Virginia 4-Hers share knowledge at Outdoor Camp

REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — 4-H Teen Leaders recently taught hands-on activities with sixth grade students participating in Mineral County Outdoor School at Camp Minco. The 4-Hers were trained by the WVU Extension Service to serve as Health Ambassadors and Agriculture Ambassadors. The 2022 Health Ambassadors — Natalie...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Education
City
Lumberport, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — West Virginia’s higher education graduates, from community college and junior colleges all the way up through graduate school at universities. Their achievement is a great start. — To...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Candidate Announcement: Charles "Dutch" Staggs

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the changeover in our website, some candidate-submitted announcements did not get as much online coverage as others, and the News & Tribune is re-running them online today so that our voters in Mineral County can be better informed when going to the polls. Charles “Dutch”...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy