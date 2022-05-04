Shari Tonkery of Lumberport Elementary wins 2022 Harrison County Teacher of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday’s primary election will be the first time Harrison County voters will go to the polls since the implementation of a 2018 law requiring the switch to single-member districts for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Prior to that law, the state had...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Chief Magistrate Mark Gorby’s final work day at the Harrison County Courthouse will come later this month. But Friday marked an important milestone in Gorby’s goodbyes: It was the last day for him to perform intake magistrate duties. The intake magistrate handles...
CHARLESTON, W.VA — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has announced funding for six sewer and seven water system improvement projects. Projects receiving funding were in Harrison, Doddridge and Mineral counties, as well as elsewhere in the state. Grants include: Town of Nutter Fort, $1.06 million grant...
REESES MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — 4-H Teen Leaders recently taught hands-on activities with sixth grade students participating in Mineral County Outdoor School at Camp Minco. The 4-Hers were trained by the WVU Extension Service to serve as Health Ambassadors and Agriculture Ambassadors. The 2022 Health Ambassadors — Natalie...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In next week’s primary election, Marion County voters will determine who will represent the county’s Democrats and Republicans in next fall’s House of Delegates race, although only two of the six primary races are contested. The first contested race will see...
Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — West Virginia’s higher education graduates, from community college and junior colleges all the way up through graduate school at universities. Their achievement is a great start. — To...
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the changeover in our website, some candidate-submitted announcements did not get as much online coverage as others, and the News & Tribune is re-running them online today so that our voters in Mineral County can be better informed when going to the polls. Charles “Dutch”...
