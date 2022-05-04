Illinois group's emphasis, given Supreme Court direction: 'Make abortion unthinkable and unnecessary'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Members of Illinois Right to Life gathered at a South Loop hotel Tuesday afternoon in reaction to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to signal the end of Roe vs. Wade .

“ Roe vs. Wade created an erroneous right to abortion that has no standing in the United States constitution,” said Amy Gehrke, Executive Director of Illinois Right to Life. “The ensuing reaction from abortion advocates illustrates that most of them believe protecting contrived ‘abortion rights’ justifies any means, no matter how destructive.”

Abortions will continue to be legal in Illinois, even if the high court overturns the 1973 Roe precedent. Gehrke said her organization will be focused on influencing pregnant women, especially if Illinois becomes a destination for people from other states seeking the procedure.

“Our goal is to make abortion unthinkable and unnecessary,” she said.

Illinois Right to Life has offered what it calls Project Love grants to pregnant women who are in financial crisis.

Also Tuesday, the Supreme Court document was met with enthusiasm from Bishop Thomas Paprocki, head of the Springfield Archdiocese. He concedes Illinois law will continue to allow abortion, but he hopes it will become illegal in other states.

“The whole point of having laws that outlaw abortion is to protect human life from the moment of conception,” he said.