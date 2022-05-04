ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt’s Jordan Addison Enters Transfer Portal

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Panthers’ star entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel .

Sports Illustrated confirmed Thamel’s initial report.

Addison has not ruled out a potential return to the Panthers’ program. The news comes three days after Thamel reported that Addison was contemplating entering the portal and transferring to USC .

Addison is reportedly in no rush to select his stop in college football.

The wideout’s link to USC stems from potential name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation he could receive in Los Angeles. Addison’s decision on where he plays next has become a huge talking point in recent days surrounding the larger conversation of how NIL has altered the recruiting landscape of college football.

Last week, it was reported that Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly suspected that USC was tampering by reaching out to Addison prior to him entering the transfer portal. Narduzzi, as a result, reportedly reached out to Riley to express his anger about the situation.

Alleged rumors of tampering have not been proven.

The winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver, Addison recorded 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also finished No. 5 in the nation in targets with 143.

