“I don’t really do the work-life balance thing,” says Hannah Polskin. The multidisciplinary artist and designer, who is probably best known for her black and white diptychs and triptychs, creates, sleeps, eats, and entertains all out of one place: her West Hollywood apartment. For her, there’s never been any other way. Polskin will be half done with a piece and hang it over her credenza or in her kitchen to get a feel for how it vibes with the other objects around it. “The home setting is so important to me,” she continues. “Hats off to artists who can step away from things and get the answers they need. I need to just drench my eyeballs in it.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO