As Rose Namajunas prepares for her UFC 274 rematch against Carla Esparza, the view she sees when she gazes around at the rest of the 115-pound division is clear. “I think what I see is, I’m clearly the best,” Namajunas told MMA Fighting at UFC 274 media day. “Obviously. It’s just a question of whether I’m the greatest in the division of all-time. And I think this is a huge step toward that for me, and that’s the big test.”

